Jio offers iPhone eSIM activation for prepaid users in India

    Reliance Jio on Friday said that is the only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users.

    "Jio will exclusively enable the advanced eSIM feature on Apple's latest iPhones for both Jio prepaid and postpaid users. Currently, Jio is the only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users, Jio said.

    The telco also announced that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, are available on Reliance Digital, MyJio Stores and the MyJio app and customers can pre-order new devices.

    Both the devices will be available in stores starting Friday, 28th September 2018.

    Similarly, customers can order the new smartphones from Paytm Mall, the company is offering all colors of both variant.

    In addition to that Paytm Mall is also providing Rs.7,000 off on exchanging your old smartphone, and EMIs if you are paying through credit card.

    Another telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced that customers can pre-order new devices from its Online Store.

    Apple has recently launched 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Both iPhone Xs and Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone - the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine - faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a gold finish and Dual SIM to iPhone.

    This Super Retina displays comes with a custom OLED design support Dolby Vision and HDR10 and has iOS system-wide color management for the best color accuracy in the industry.

    The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs. 99,900 and Rs. 109,900 respectively.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
