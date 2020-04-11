Just In
JioFiber Boosting Networks In Delhi, NCR To Offer Data Benefits During Lockdown
After launching JioPOS for its users, Reliance Jio has announced that it is boosting its network in Delhi and NCR as the internet demand has been surged by many folds in these regions. This move is aimed at supporting its users who are working from home.
This is the second time that the company has introduced benefits for its broadband users. Earlier, JioFiber has introduced double data benefits for its customers. In fact, the company is now offering double data with all its broadband plans.
The plans are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. Apart from that, the company has revised its add-on packs of Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. After this revision, all plans are offering more data to its users, along with extra calling benefits to non-Jio users.
Reliance JioFiber Data Plans: Benefits
Reliance Jio offering six plans to its broadband users. The first plan of Rs. 699 ships 200GB data along with 50GB extra data, and unlimited calling. The Bronze plan offers 100 Mbps speed to its users. Then, there is a Silver plan, where you get 600GB data in total (400GB + 200GB extra data) at Rs. 849. It includes unlimited calling, video calling, and set-top box. The Gold plan of Rs. 1,299 ships 1000GB data along with 250GB extra data. It ships unlimited calling, device security, and set-top box.
Reliance JioFiber High-End Plans: Benefits
The company is offering three plans above Rs. 2,000, and the first plan is priced at Rs. 2,499, where you get 2500GB data and 250GB extra data at 500 Mbps speed. It also offers unlimited calling, free video calling, and set-top box. Then, Rs. 3,999 plan provides 5000GB data at 1 Gbps speed as against 2500GB data earlier. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 8,499, which ships 10000GB data at 1Gbps speed.
