JioFiber Effect: BSNL Ropes In Cable TV Operators To Offer Triple Play Services

BSNL is reportedly planning to join hands with cable TV operators in Vizag to provide Triple Play plan services to the subscribers. Under this partnership, the telco will deliver landline and broadband services, while the cable TV operator will offer set-top box to the customers, as per a local newspaper Andhra Jyothi report, quoted by TelecomTalk.

Here Are The Details:

According to the report, all three services will be made available under the optical fiber cable, similar to JioFiber. Both BSNL and cable TV operators are offering Optical Network Terminal (ONT) devices which will connect all the three connections.

It is also expected that the state-run telecom operator is likely to launch these plans at Rs. 700, to give a tough fight to JioFiber. However, the telco is offering landline plan at Rs. 170 per month and broadband plan for Rs. 440 per month.

On the other hand, cable TV operators are currently charging Rs. 200-300 per month for their services. So the price of this Triple Play plan becomes close to Rs. 900. But, BSNL is planning to make it available at Rs. 700 before Dussehra this year.

BSNL Might Delay Salaries Again

BNSL is unlikely to disburse the salary for August on time, report ET. As per the report, this the third time in a year when the company is delaying the salaries of its employees. Meanwhile, the government is planning to revive BSNL after the prime minister office (PMO) rejected the merger of both ailing operators.

Our Take

BSNL is facing major financial crisis, but the telco has joined hands with cable TV operators to offer Triple Plan services to retain its customers in Vizag . However, we believe that providing these services in one circle will help not help the company compete with Jio and other players.

