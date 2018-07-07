JioGigaFiber will be the game changer and revolutionize the ICT sector: COAI

Industry body COAI which is not in good terms with Reliance Jio has remarked that JioGigaFiber will be the game changer and revolutionize the ICT sector and drive the Digital India vision.

"The announcements made by Mukesh Ambani have positioned RJio as an extensive technology company rather than just a telecom service provider, Rajan S Mathews, Director General of Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), said.

He said: "This is an interesting development and once the plans laid out today start taking shape, we can expect new streams of revenue to be initiated that will benefit the industry."

"We expect the initiative to transform allied sectors such as the healthcare, education, and agriculture in addition to the retail industry. The focus on agriculture, health and education is the need of the moment and will help prepare networks for offerings and use cases anticipated in 5G, which is a matter of high importance for the Government. Comprehensive offerings by Jio will thus touch every aspect of human life and will bring benefits of high-speed connectivity to the masses, he added.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio has launched advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity service called JioGigaFibre on Thursday.

The new service will be rolled out in 1100 cities across the country and it will provide speed up to 1Gbps.

Starting this Independence Day, August 15th users can start registering for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio and Jio.com, Jio informed.

Jio will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions.

The company will prioritize its JioGigaFiber rollout to those localities from where they will receive the highest number of registrations, Jio said.

The telco has announced the launch of JioPhone 2, priced at Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 will be available at Jio stores across India from August 15.

The company also launches Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, in which users can exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 500.