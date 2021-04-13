List Of All Entry Level Data Vouchers From Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, And BSNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for data packs has increased ever since telecom operators started launching prepaid packs with a fair usage policy (FUP). These packs are specially designed for a customer who is looking for more data benefits after the given data ends. This is why telecom operators start launching affordable data packs, which start from Rs. 11 and goes up to Rs. 51. So, today we are listing all affordable packs from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

BSNL Data Vouchers: Details

The telecom operator offers a mobile data voucher start from Rs. 16, where users get 2GB of data for 24 hours. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 56, where the user gets 10GB of data for 10 days. It also ships free access to the Zing app for the same period. The Rs. 98 pack offers 2GB data for 22 days, whereas Rs. 48 data voucher offers 5G data for 30 days and Rs. 68 data voucher offers 1.5GB data per day for 14 days

Reliance Jio Data Vouchers: Details

Jio's 4G data vouchers start from Rs. 11 and go up to Rs. 101. The first 4G data vouchers of Rs. 11 offer only 1GB of data until the existing plans last. The Rs. 21 offers 2GB data, while Rs. 51 ships 6GB data, and Rs. 101 pack ships 12GB data. Notably, these data vouchers only offer data services without any calling benefit.

Airtel Data Vouchers: Details

Airtel offers four packs under the Smart Recharge segment. These plans are available at Rs. 45, Rs. 48, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79. The Rs. 45 smart recharge pack ships local, STD calls at Rs. 2.5 per second without any data benefit. The Rs. 48 ships 3GB of data for 28 days, then there is a pack of Rs. 49, where users get 100MB data for 28 days. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 79, where users get 200Mb data for 28 days.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Data Voucher: Details

Vodafone-Idea ships Rs. 16 and Rs. 48 data voucher plan. The first data voucher of Rs. 16 ships 1GB data only, while Rs. 48 offers 3GB data for 28 days. These packs do not offer any calling benefit.

