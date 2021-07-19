Just In
- 39 min ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, TVs, And Other Products
- 39 min ago Pegasus Spyware: Who Is Behind It, Why Is It Alarming, And Is There An Escape?
- 45 min ago Realme VR Headset Spotted On Realme Watch 2 Promo; Launching Soon?
- 1 hr ago Airtel Wants All 5G Smartphones To Support Existing Spectrum Bands
Don't Miss
- Movies RC 15: Thaman On Board For Ram Charan-Shankar’s Next; ‘Butta Bomma’ Composer Pens A Heartfelt Note!
- News Karnataka PUC Result 2021 to be declared tomorrow: Time here
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Preview, team news, date, timings, telecast and live streaming info
- Travel Best Weekend Getaways From Mumbai Under ₹5000
- Lifestyle Is Fish Good For People With Diabetes?
- Education CUCET 2021: UGC Suspends Common Entrance Test For Admission In Central Universities For This Year
- Finance Reliance-Just Dial deal: Just Dial Shares Drop As Reliance Announces Controlling Stake
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 India Launch Expected On August 15: Here Are All The Details
Lockdown Might Decline Subscribers And Revenue Of Telecom Operators
Smartphone sales and lockdown are likely to affect the subscriber base of telecom companies. Besides, the initiative launched by telcos for the low-income group during lockdown so that users can remain connected is expected to affect it further.
Analysts Views On Subscriber Addition in June
The second wave on COVID-19 impacted the professional and middle-income category that were using data in bulk as per JM Financial Financial Services Group. The group also expects muted activity in the lower income group category. The report added that the users joined the network in June 2021 after the unlock.
"We expect Q1 FY22 to be a muted quarter in terms of subscriber additions and sequential ARPU growth across telcos," the report said. "We expect Jio/Bharti to add 8 million/2 million subscribers in Q1 FY22, while we expect VIL to report 7 million subscriber losses, driven by both consolidation in the lower ARPU subscribers and subscriber losses to other networks," it added.
Revenue Of Telecom Operator In Q1 FY2022
Apart from the subscribers' growth, the wireless revenues for the quarter are expected to tepid due to smartphone sales. The smartphone sales were affected due to lockdown as per another firm Emkay.
The report believes that India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio might add 5 million customers, whereas Airtel growth is likely to be flat during the same period. It added that Vodafone-Idea might lose 4 million customers along with a decline in average revenue per user.
Similarly, ICICI Securities expects that the revenue of the first quarter of this financial year might be slow despite getting an extra day in the quarter. It said that 4G customers, less recharge, and lower users addition impacted the sector.
"Net profit for Bharti and Reliance Jio would be impacted by higher amortization and interest cost towards spectrum bought in Mar'21 auction," ICICI Securities said.
It is important to note that Reliance Jio is leading the sector, which is why is expected that its revenue might increase as it will be benefitted from the huge user addition. In addition, Airtel revenue is likely to grow further, whereas Vodafone-Idea revenue might decrease to 1.4 percent.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
16,999