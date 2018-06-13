LTE to become the most dominant technology in India by 2023: Ericsson

According to Swedish gear maker Ericsson Mobility report, mobile data traffic per month in India is expected to grow 5 times during the forecast period from 1.9 EB to 10 EB by 2023.

The report said that the monthly data usage per smartphone in India will increase from 5.7 GB in 2017 to 13.7 GB by 2023 while total smartphone subscriptions in the country will grow 2.5 times to cross 975 million by 2023.

"We expect LTE to be the most dominant technology in India by 2023," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions for the Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India for Ericsson.

He said: "LTE will account for more than 78 percent of the total subscriptions in the country by 2023 compared to the 20 percent LTE subscriptions in 2017. We also see IoT picking up in a big way with cellular IoT connections in India to reach 72 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 25 percent."

The report forecasts that India will have 780 million VoLTE subscriptions by 2023.

While mentioning about 5G Ericsson informed North America is expected to lead the 5G uptake, with all major U.S operators planning to roll out 5G between late 2018 and mid-2019.

By end of 2023, close to 50 percent of all mobile subscriptions in North America is forecast to be for 5G, followed by North East Asia at 34 percent, and Western Europe at 21 percent.

Globally, major 5G deployments are expected from 2020.

The firm also forecasts over 1 billion 5G subscriptions for enhanced mobile broadband by the end of 2023, accounting for around 12 percent of all mobile subscriptions.

By 2023 more than 20 percent of mobile data traffic worldwide is expected to be carried by 5G networks. This is 1.5 times more than the total 4G/3G/2G traffic today, Ericsson pointed out that.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, says: "2018 is the year 5G networks go commercial as well as for large-scale deployments of cellular IoT. These technologies promise new capabilities that will impact people's lives and transform industries."