Mobile app becomes the most preferred way of getting telecom services: Survey

According to the new survey conducted by 10 Digi, Mobile app is increasingly becoming the most preferred way of getting telecom services by customers, while 23 percent preferred websites and Only 12 percent respondents preferred company stores over apps and websites.

The survey said, that it is because customers find it easier to get a recharge done for its prepaid services using online methods and hassle free documentation is a clear forte of Mobile apps primarily belonging to telecom aggregators.

It added customers find telecom apps the most convenient way for getting multi-brand telecom services.

Speaking on the insights of the survey by 10digi, Ozair Yasin, Managing Director, 10digi said: "With the rapid strides in online connectivity and proliferation of mobile connectivity the mobile apps which provide multi-brand telecom services to the customers are being preferred by the customers."

He said, "Moreover, home delivery of telecom services is the way to go as most customers find it hassle free of getting the same services without having to move out. We feel this is where telecom service providers should be concentrating on providing their services in the times to come."

The survey said that even the offline modes of service delivery like local mobile retailers and company stores will have to take help of online methods, mostly app based methods for service delivery if they want to make a mark and also make the documentation and activation of services hassle free and fast.