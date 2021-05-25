Mobile Phones Users Can Change Their Connection From Prepaid To Postpaid Via OTP News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is likely to announce the new regulations for mobile phone users to change their connection to postpaid from prepaid via OTP. This means users can switch from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa via OTP-based verification and do not need to buy a new SIM.

Notably, these regulations were suggested by industry body COAI; however, the Department of Telecommunication wants telcos to show a demo on the same, which means the telecom ministry will decide the demonstration.

"The PoC for conversion from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa may be carried out by the telecom service providers as per the procedure...The decision regarding implementation of the procedure shall be taken after the assessment of the outcome of the PoC," DoT ADG Suresh Kumar said.

COAI Asks DoT To Approve OTP Method

The COAI requested DoT to approve the OTP method so that users can migrate to any connection easily without going KYC procedure.

"OTP-based authentication has become an acceptable norm in all sectors in the recent past and most of the citizen-centric services are being offered with OTP authentication. Contactless services in the present era are to be promoted for subscriber convenience and also for ease of doing business," the DoT said.

However, to migrate to prepaid from postpaid or vice versa, users have to send a request to the telecom operator. The users are allowed to send a request through applications, messages, websites, and IVRS.

After getting the request from the customers, the company will send a transaction ID along with OTP, which will be valid until 10 minutes. Then, users are allowed to use that OTP to change the connection and consent of the users. The telecom operators will give you the exact date and time of the conversion.

Prepaid Users In India

It is worth noting that 90 percent of the mobile phone users in the country are using prepaid services. However, this facility is not expected to be available in Jammu & Kashmir licensed service areas and on bulk connections.

This seems good as it will save the time of customers as currently, telecom companies take 48 hours to process the request. In addition, the telecom operators don't have to give the new SIM to the users, which means users might help telcos to reduce the cost of the new SIM.

