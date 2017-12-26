Monetising assets will help to reduce debt 85% : RCom

Reliance Communication today said that it has exited from RBI's SDR framework, with ZERO equity conversion and ZERO loan write-offs for lenders and bondholders and it is along with its lenders is now monetizing valuable assets which will help it to reduce debt to Rs 6000 crore or 85 percent of the total debt.

Anil D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Communications Ltd., said: "I am delighted with the comprehensive resolution for the benefit of all stakeholders of RCOM. What we have achieved, in the face of extraordinary challenges, is truly historic and

unprecedented in Indian corporate history."

RCom said that it has worked closely with all Lenders and SBI Capital Markets Limited, the advisors appointed by

the Lenders, to run a competitive process in a transparent manner to monetize its valuable assets. The telco is monetizing 122.4 MHz of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 MHz bands, over 43,000 towers and 1,78,000 RKM of fiber with pan-India footprint.

The telco is also monetizing 248 Media convergence nodes, covering over 5 million Sqft, used for hosting telecom infrastructure, and prime real estate located in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Jigni, and Tirupati.

"Lenders have received the final binding bids, and all transactions are expected to be closed in a phased manner between January and March 2018," the telco said.

The monetization process is being carried out under the oversight of an independent high powered Bid Evaluation Committee, comprising of eminent experts from banking, telecom, and law. The monetization of assets has elicited very strong response both from India and abroad.

The monetization of these assets alone will lead to a reduction of RCom's debt by Rs 25,000 crore, through prepayment of loans, transfer of DoT's deferred spectrum payment liabilities, etc.

The total development potential as per prevailing regulations is estimated at over 20 million square feet of commercial, residential and retail space. The gross proceeds as per an independent 3rd party valuation have been estimated at over Rs 25,000 crore over the development timeframe.

"A large number of leading international and domestic developers have expressed their keen interest in the project, and have submitted offers that are presently under evaluation. The commercial development of the DAKC campus will lead to a reduction of RCom's debt by a further Rs 10,000 crore, with the SPV holding the real estate assuming non-recourse long-term debt financing of the said amount," it added.

RCom said that its operations would comprise stable and profitable B2B focused businesses, including Indian and Global Enterprise, Internet Data Centres and the largest private submarine cable network in the world.

The telco further said that it would receive equity infusion from global strategic partners for further debt reduction, consequent upon a stake sale process already underway, and being conducted by Credit Suisse.

"The combination of these transactions will lead to 85 percent reduction in RCom's total debt and liabilities, the largest ever in the history of corporate India, and has been achieved in a record 40 working days from the time the plan was presented to lenders," it added.