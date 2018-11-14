More than 54% companies have started developing 5G technologies

According to a new survey by Keysight Technologies, more than half (54 percent) of companies have started developing 5G technologies with 16 percent already partially deployed. And, 46 percent of respondents said that they are investing in 5G to secure market leadership.

While more than two-thirds of respondents said they are actively seeking 5G test solutions to accelerate the development or rollout of the 5G technology.

"To meet customer demand and establish market leadership, equipment manufacturers and service providers need early access to 5G test tools and capabilities," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Wireless Devices and Operators at Keysight Technologies.

Narayan said, "Keysight's close collaborations with industry consortia and market leaders, deep technical experts, and end-to-end 5G test solutions are empowering the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development and commercialization."

A total of 355 senior technology leaders and strategists from service providers and technology companies completed this survey, which aimed to capture hard data on the adoption, deployment, drivers, challenges, and benefits of 5G.

The fact that many respondents are looking for test solutions means that those inventing and deploying the technology want to ensure their implementations perform as expected while securing a market leadership position," stated Roger Nichols, 5G program manager at Keysight Technologies. "Many of these technologies, or combinations of technologies, are new to the radio communications world, which is why the industry is looking for tools to help them analyze, design, measure, and validate designs that rely on these technologies."

The survey also pointed out that the top reason that companies are investing in 5G technologies is Customer Demand (53 percent), followed by the need for a Flexible and Scalable Network (50 percent).

When asked what the biggest benefits of 5G would be, most respondents said faster networks (78 percent).

But the next two highest responses point to enabling new technologies-Greater IoT Enablement (64 percent) and Connected Car Proliferation (38 percent).

Because of this growing market need and industry momentum, more than two thirds (69 percent) of respondents said they are actively seeking 5G-capable testing solutions to support and accelerate the development or rollout out of 5G technologies.