More than 60 Lakh customers in West Bengal have linked SIM with Aadhaar: Vodafone

Following the directions of telecom ministry to link existing phone number with Aadhaar, Vodafone, India's second largest telecom service provider today said that more than 60 Lakh customers in West Bengal have already linked their SIM to their Aadhaar account.

The company said, "The facility to link Aadhaar with existing number is available for all Vodafone customers in Bengal and Kolkata. More than 60 lakh customers in Kolkata and West Bengal circles have already utilized this service by linking their SIM to their Aadhaar account.

"This service has been initiated by Vodafone in accordance with the government rules on mandatory re- verification of existing prepaid and post-paid customers using their Aadhaar identity number and biometric details," the company added.

E-KYC solution is seen as an instant, secure and green mobile subscriber verification process, wherein a customer's Aadhaar and fingerprints are adequate for validating and activating pre-paid and post-paid connections.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head- Kolkata, and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 25 million customers in the two circles. We follow a Customer First policy and our endeavor has always been to take the lead in making our customers lives simpler. The service of linking SIM number with the customer's Aadhaar is an important step in line with Vodafone's commitment to a Digital India."

He said, "For the benefit of our customers, we have made this facility available through all Vodafone stores and retail touch points in Kolkata and Bengal, through a short and easy process that our representatives will hand hold customers on. The advantages of getting the E-KYC process completed are manifold and we urge all Vodafone customers to get their SIMs re-validated at the earliest".