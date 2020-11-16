MTNL Introduces Five Prepaid Vouchers In Mumbai; Offering 2GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that the services of MTNL are going to end soon, the telco is bringing back its special tariff vouchers as a promotional offer. The STVs are offering two facilities, including calling and data services. This is a promotional offer and will be available until February 10th, 2021.

This development comes after Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans to launch its 4G services in Delhi and Mumbai from January 1, 2021, as MTNL is shutting its business and BSNL wants to expand its operations to other parts of the countries.

Let's Talk About MTNL's Plans

Notably, the state-run telecom operator MTNL has launched five plans. The first pack is known as STV 196, STV 329, STV 399, PV 1499, and Data STV 1298. The first MTNL STV 196 is providing 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 28 days. The STV 329 is offering 2GB data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 45 days, while STV 199 ships 500MB of data, 100 messages, and calling for 28 days. The PV 1499 is providing 2GB data, calling, 100 messages for one year, which means for 365 days. Similarly, there is a Data STV 1298 that will offer you 2GB of data per day for 270 days.

Meanwhile, MTNL has posted a loss of Rs. 582. 25 crore in Q2 of the current financial year. The telco had reported a loss of Rs. 950 crore in the year-ago period.

Steps To Avail MTNL's Prepaid And Postpaid Plans

Step 1: You have to visit the MTNL website and to check the documents section http://mtnldelhi.in/mobile/documents.htm.

Step 2: Then, you need to submit the form and details, such as photographs, which is self-attested, identity proof, address proof, passport, details about arms license, voter ID card, CGHS/ECHS card, landline telephone bill (Not older than 3 months), and more to get the connection.

