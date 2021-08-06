Just In
MTNL Introduces Two Non-Refundable Plans For Existing Landline Users In Mumbai
MTNL is expanding its offerings in Mumbai. The telecom operator has announced the launch of two new plans under its Nishtha packs. The new packs have been launched for existing landline users who are opting for a forwarded number of their own choice.
BSNL New Plans Under Nishtha
The company has launched two plans known as Nishtha-1 Plan or Nishtha-2 Plan. These plans are priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 199. Both plans are valid for three months; however, the first plan of Rs. 99 offers services to the same network, while Rs. 199 plan provides services on other networks.
However, the telecom operator said that existing landline customers looking for these plans have to close the existing connection and file an application for a new connection.
In addition, the company said that customers need to clear all dues before closing the connection and need to pay for the new connection under Nishtha-1 Plan or Nishtha-2 Plan. In fact, the telecom operator announced that if any user is facing a faulty connection for more than 15 days are also allowed to avail of Nishtha-1 Plan or Nishtha-2 Plan.
Nishtha-1 Plan or Nishtha-2 Plan Are Non-Refundable
Furthermore, the company announced that both plans are non-refundable. However, customers are not allowed to change the forwarded number during the same bill, which means users have to use the same number for three months.
However, to avail the benefits, customers need to fill up the Customer Application Form. After that, the plan will be given and the number needs to go through verification. Additionally, the telecom operator states that customers don't need to pay a security deposit without any annual payment option.
It is worth noting that MTNL does not offer benefits like other telecom operators, especially like BSNL is providing to its customers.
However, one should not forget that Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is conducting 5G trials in the country, which is why we believe or expects that soon it might come up with new 5G plans for its customers in Delhi and Mumbai. Notably, it is known for affordable packs, then the telco might give tough competition to private telecom operators.
