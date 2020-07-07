MTNL Offering Double Data Benefits With Its FTTH Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

MTNL is far behind from BSNL and other private players in launching new benefits for its subscribers. But still, most of us are not aware that the company is providing double data benefits to its FTTH users. The offer was initially introduced in March this year, and now it has been renewed. The offer is somehow similar to Reliance Jio's JioFiber plans.

Here Is List Of All MTNL FTTH Plans That Are Offering Double Data Benefits

Currently, the internet provider is offering six FTTH plans in the country, and they are priced between Rs. 777 to Rs. 2,299. The first plan of Rs. 777 used to offer 400GB data, and now it provides 800GB data along with Unlimited (local+STD) calls on all networks and ISD calls at Re.1. It also ships 100 Mbps speed. The second plan ships 1,500GB data now along with 500 Mbps speed. Then, there is Rs. 1,500 plan, where you get 2,400GB data and 500 Mbps speed, while FTTH Fire plan ships 3000GB data at 500 Mbps speed, and the rest of the benefits are the same.

The Rs. 2,990 ships 6,000GB data instead of 3,000GB data earlier at 1 Gbps speed, while Rs. 4,900 is offering 12,000GB data from 6,000GB data at 1 Gbps speed. On the other hand, the company has now increased FUP on its broadband plans. The FUP has been increased until 1,000GB from the 350GB data.

The Rs. 699 pack is now offering FUP up to 400GB from 150GB earlier. The Rs. 849 plan now gets you FUP until 600GB from 200GB, while Rs. 999 plan is now offering 650GB FUP as against 250GB. The Freedom ULD-1,099 plan now ships 750GB FUP from 300GB.

The Freedom ULD-1299 plan is now offering FUP until 1000GB as against 350GB earlier. The Freedom ULD-1449 plan FUP until 1200GB data, the Freedom ULD-1999 pack is offering FUP until 1500GB. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 2,299, where you get FUP until 1800GB. Similarly, MTNL has launched three Boosters packs of Rs. 50, Rs. 100, and Rs. 500. The Booster packs ships 6GB extra data, 16GB, and 50GB extra data.

