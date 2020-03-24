ENGLISH

    MTNL Offers Double Data Benefits To Delhi And Mumbai Customers

    By
    |

    Following the footsteps of other telecom operators, MTNL has launched benefits for its customers in Delhi and Mumbai. Under this new initiative, the public sector enterprise is offering double data benefits to its customers in these circles.

    Apart from that, MTNL is providing free installations in copper-based connections. However, the user needs to pay the router charges. The double data plan ships speed up to 6 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

    The telco has also shared this information via its Twitter account. The tweet reads: "MTNL offers double data in all broadband plans of landline, mobile for a month." Soon after India, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that "Now get double Internet data in your existing broadband plan of for one month. Work from home and stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona."

    However, there is a catch. The company has not announced any special benefits for its prepaid and postpaid users at this moment if you compare this benefit with the other plans. Meanwhile, the government is planning to merge both BSNL and the MTNL, as the operators have been facing tough competition from the private players, especially Reliance Jio.

    In fact, only two operators (Reliance Jio and Airtel) are doing well in the country, while Vodafone-Idea is suffering a lot due to AGR dues. The company has to pay Rs. 53,000 crore dues to the Department of Telecommunication.

    The Supreme Court has asked all operators to pay the exact amount of dues to the ministry. However, there is no information when the merger will be announced, as the ministry is supposed to give the 4G network to the BSNL. Apart from that BSNL has announced that it is offering free data to its landline customers.

    mtnl
    Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 23:03 [IST]
    X