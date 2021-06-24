MTNL Receives DoT Approval To Conduct 5G Trials In Delhi; When Will It Start? News oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT has finally allocated spectrum to Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) to conduct 5G trails in the Najafgarh area of Delhi. This update comes a month after the ministry allowed Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea to conduct the same in rural and urban areas of the country.

"(The) DoT has allocated spectrum to MTNL for 5G trials in Delhi. It will conduct trials in partnership with C-DoT," an official source was quoted by news agency PTI.

Notably, private telecom players have joined hands with C-DOT, Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung to test their 5G networks.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi 5G Trails In India

It is worth mentioning that India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio wants to be the first telecom operator to offer 5G services in the country. The company has conducted trials in Mumbai and plans to do the same in other parts of the country.

Additionally, the company has managed to achieve a 1 Gbps speed during trials via indigenous technology. In fact, the telecom operator is also working with chipmaker Intel to bring 5G services.

Similarly, Sunil Mittal-owned Airtel has conducted trials in Gurugram. The company has managed to achieve 1 Gbps speed during the trials. Additionally, the company is in talks with all leading smartphone players, such as Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more for the trails and services.

Airtel also joined hands with Tata Group to develop 5G network solution in the country. Besides, Vodafone-Idea has joined hands with Cisco to support its 4G and 5G use cases in the country. Under this partnership, both companies want to develop cost-efficient network architecture.

"We are committed to providing connectivity to our customers and enh­ancing user experiences, em­powered by an intelligent and automated network," said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Idea (Vi).

On the other hand, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is yet to file an application in the ministry to conduct trials. It is worth mentioning that telecom operators are keen to launch 5G services in the country despite the DoT is yet to take the final decision on the spectrum bands and when to conduct an auction next year.

