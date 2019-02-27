MWC 2019: Tata CoAntel, ammunications partners with Antel to offer cloud-based mobile, IoT services News oi-Priyanka Dua The Tata Communications MOVE platform, Antel's MVNO partners can bring their own mobile network access agreements across Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

Antel, a telecom company in Uruguay, and Tata Communications have partnered to serve cloud-based mobile and IoT services in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Antel and Tata Communications will offer cloud-based mobile and IoT services using a business model that minimizes the total cost of ownership and time-to-market through a unique commercial risk sharing approach.

As the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world, Latin America is seeing great impulse for Internet and smartphones," said Eng. Jorge Suarez, Deputy CEO, Antel.

"Working with Tata Communications enables us to address new local partners for mobile and IoT services, while generating new revenue streams, as mobile growth in this region gains momentum," added Suarez.

For the unaware, the Tata Communications MOVE platform, Antel's MVNO partners can bring their own mobile network access agreements across Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, or work with Antel as the enabler for mobile wholesale access.

As a result, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) of all sizes and market segmentation are able to launch new mobile and IoT services without making large up-front investments in their own mobile infrastructure, network service management or go-to-market operations.

"From banking to consumer triple-play and connected car services, mobility and IoT are breaking down barriers to business growth on a regional and global scale," said Anthony Bartolo, Chief Product Officer, Tata Communications. "

"With our Tata Communications MOVE platform and our partnership with Antel, we look forward to unlocking mobility and IoT innovation in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean and enabling the region's businesses to open up new revenue streams as MVNOs," Bartolo added.

The South American IoT market is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2023. This growth is fuelled by increasingly pervasive Internet connectivity in the region, which is accelerating the use of triple-play services and smartphones amongst people and businesses. Furthermore, in some countries, there are government efforts to make it easier and more cost-effective for MVNO start-ups to get off the ground, to expedite IoT deployments, and to developing digital networks and smart cities.