NDCP 2018: Focused on making the telecom sector financially strong and sustainable

The draft shared for public views on National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 is a well-thought document which is focused on making the sector financially strong and sustainable, apex industry body Assocham said.

"The telecommunications sector is a critical enabler for Digital India and this proposed new policy is designed to empower Indian telecom to fulfill this designated role to achieve the larger vision, DS Rawat, Secretary General, said.

He said: "It is holistic, progressive and forward-looking for it rightly considers all aspects vital for the development and growth of the sector to deliver connectivity for all in both urban and rural areas, across the country, amidst an evolving landscape of convergence across technologies and platforms."

The industry body also said that it has played its due role in providing relevant inputs directly and by providing a platform for the exchange of thoughts and ideas amongst all stakeholders.

P Balaji, Chairman, National Council on Telecommunication and Convergence, ASSOCHAM, said: "This progressive policy draft, setting aspirational goals provides much-needed impetus for light-touch, technology friendly framework to further propel innovation and efficiency via communications."

"Its forward-looking focus to usher in new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI etc. emphasizes on the need to build a state-of-the-art telecom and digital infrastructure and recognizing it as essential infrastructure like roadways, railways etc. for the overall development of India," Balaji added.

Similarly, Cellular Operators Association of India said the long-awaited policy will now be put forward for discussion among the stakeholders and will be given a final shape to guide the evolution of telecom industry in the country.

The new policy will pave the way for the development of telecom and digital services in the country. It will also help create 40 lakh new jobs, which in turn will improve the skill set among the people employed in the telecom sector, COAI added.

However, Internet and Mobile Association of India said that it is a very ambitious policy and even if five of these targets are met by 2022, then it would have made a significant contribution of the digital economy.