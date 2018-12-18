NDCP to offer 4 million Jobs to Indians in telecom sector: Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communications said that nearly half the total number of Gram Panchayats are now broadband-enabled and phase 2 of the project is now in progress.

"We have broadband-enabled nearly half the total number of Gram Panchayats in the country, and Phase II of the project is now in progress In parallel, we are also establishing WiFi Hotspots at each Gram Panchayat to facilitate the utilization of the infrastructure established by BharatNet," Sinha said. Added that we are also establishing WiFi Hotspots at each Gram Panchayat to facilitate the utilization of the infrastructure established by BharatNet.

For those who are not aware, broadband services are ready in over 1.16 lakh village panchayats under the BharatNet project.

However, the government plans to connect all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats by 2019.

On the National Digital Communications Policy 2018 ( NDCP) Sinha said it will catalyze the achievement of the Digital India dream of our Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by nurturing and promoting a robust, competitive, and sustainable digital communications sector", said Shri Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for Communications (Independent Charge).

Sinha added that NDCP 2018 will create 4 Million Jobs in the sector have the potential to drastically alter the dynamics of the sector, and make it possibly the single most important enabler of socio-economic development of the country.

While Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary (Telecommunications) and Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, highlighted the importance of proactively identifying and addressing implementation challenges, in order to support the timely execution of projects.

She highlighted the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules 2016 as an instrument to facilitate smooth execution of digital communications projects across the country through adherence to a clear, transparent, and consistent set of rules.

"We will also take steps to promote healthy competition among States and Union Territories, to further the cause of NDCP 2018", Sundararajan said.