NEC Technology bags order from BSNL to build submarine cable system

NEC Technology India today said that it bagged an order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands).

NEC Corporation, the parent company of NECTI, will manufacture the optical submarine cable and provide technical assistance during the turnkey implementation.

"This project will enable much needed high capacity connectivity with the Andaman Islands and usher a new era of development for the region," said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman, and Managing Director BSNL.

The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities.

The system will also assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and will play a significant role in driving the "Digital India" vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically, the statement said.

"We are confident about successfully completing the project by leveraging the technological edge of NEC and a long history of successful implementation of numerous complex projects in the region," said Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director of NECTI.

"Connecting the A&N Islands to the Indian subcontinent with an optical submarine cable has been a long-time aspiration," said Toru Kawauchi, General Manager, Submarine Network Division in NEC.

"Together with NECTI, our local Indian affiliate, we intend to fully capitalize on our regional expertise and to ensure the successful completion of this project," NEC informed.

Furthermore, the contract also includes a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat.

The total cable length will be approximately 2,300km and carry 100Gb/s optical waves.