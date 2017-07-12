New plans of Reliance Jio are attractively priced: ICRA

According to the new study by ICRA, the new plans of Reliance Jio are attractively priced and would keep the competitive intensity for the industry elevated.

"Although the plans continue to remain attractive for the subscribers, they directionally point to ARPU improvement. As ICRA anticipated earlier, the ARPU levels of the industry would have to improve to sustain the sizeable debt levels and improve return on investments. After amassing more than 100 million subscribers, RJio is now focusing on pushing up the ARPU to improve its profitability," Harsh Jagnani, Sector Head and Vice President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said.

The study says that Reliance Jio's move to revise tariff plans is aimed at improving its average revenue per user (ARPU), which is a positive for the telecom industry.

ICRA says that RJio started with offering free data and voice services till March 31, 2017 post which it launched new plans. The most prominent plan announced by the company was for Rs. 309, which offered its subscribers 1 GB per day of data for 84 days. This translated into an ARPU of Rs. 96 for the three months. These plans were offered to consolidate the healthy subscriber base which the company had amassed during its free offer period.

Now, post the completion of the three-month period of the above-said offer, the company has come out with another set of attractive plans. The most prominent plan now is for Rs. 399 which offers 1 GB per day of 4G data and unlimited calling for 84 days. This translates into ARPU of Rs. 124.

Thus the new plan points towards an uptick in ARPU, although it still remains lower than prevailing industry ARPU (Bharti Airtel reported ARPU of Rs. 158 for Q4FY2017, Vodafone at Rs. 142 and Idea at Rs. 142). While the competitive intensity of the industry would remain high, the pricing by RJio indicates some easing of pressure on ARPU.

After adding 79.7 million active subscribers by March 2017 (against total reported subscriber base of 108.7 million), the active subscriber addition of RJio had slowed to 0.37 million in April as it had started charging for the services. It now appears that RJio is moving to a balanced approach between subscriber addition and revenue growth.