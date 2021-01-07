Next Spectrum Auction Date Announced: Reliance Jio Might Go For 700MHz Band News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has finally issued a new notice to announce the dates of the upcoming spectrum auction. Notably, the bidding will start on March 1, 2021, and 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands will be available for the auction.

In addition, the ministry announced that February 5th is the last date for the submission of the application and the list will be announced on February 24, 2020. The ministry announced auction will be online this time due to the ongoing pandemic.

"High reserve prices in past auctions have resulted in large amounts of spectrum remaining unsold. We hope the Government will take additional measures to boost the financial health of the industry, which is the backbone of a digitally connected India," said Lt. Gen. Dr. SP Kochhar, DG, COAI.

Upcoming Spectrum Auction Is Important for Reliance Jio

It is worth noting that the upcoming spectrum auction is crucial for Reliance Jio as a major part of its spectrum in the 800 MHz is going to expire in 2022. Additionally, it is expected that Reliance Jio might go for the 700 MHz band as it is good for 5G radiowaves, and it has plans to bring 5G services in the second half of 2021.

"Jio may look at renewal and add new spectrum in circles to accommodate 4G growth, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea will not be that aggressive. Airtel may pick up spectrum in metro circles to improve the quality of its services, while Vi is expected to only renew spectrum due to its financial situation," said telecom expert Rajiv Sharma. Notably, the spectrum auction comes at that time when telecom operators are under deep financial crisis and data usage has been increased by many folds. So, it would be interesting to see how telecom operators will act in the auction.

