Nokia-Airtel offer: Everything you need to know

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced that Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 - are now available on its online store with down payments starting from Rs. 3799.

Customers can now own their favorite Nokia smartphone with down payments starting as low as Rs. 3799 and instant financing approvals with EMIs starting at just Rs. 1499, Airtel said.

Additionally, EMIs have built-in postpaid plans with large dollops of data, unlimited calling and bundled content that allows customers to enjoy best-in-class smartphone experience on India's fastest network with complete peace of mind.

"We are pleased to introduce Nokia's smartphone range on our digital platform and add to the range of smartphones available to customers. As India's leading smartphone network, we are committed to innovative to make it easier for customers to upgrade to premium smartphones they always aspired for,"Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

Launched in October 2017, Airtel's online store offers smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung and others at affordable down payments, instant credit verification, and financing bundled with monthly plans.

Here are the steps to get Nokia premium smartphone

1 Log on to www.airtel.in/online store. Select the device of your choice.

2 Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment.

3 The device will be delivered to customer's preferred location/address.

4 On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone.

5Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies to enable the digital experience on its Online Store.

HMD Global has recently launched Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones in the Indian Market.

The new Android One Nokia smartphones were introduced at Mobile World Congress 2018 and are priced at Rs. 14, 999; Rs 25,999 and Rs.49,999. respectively.

The company also announced the launch of Nokia phones shop- an online shop for all Nokia devices and accessories in the country.

Nokia has joined hands with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as its principal sponsor.

As a part of this association, HMD Global and KKR unveiled the new official team jersey for the 2018 season sporting the Nokia logo on the front of the jersey.

The association is for two years starting with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).