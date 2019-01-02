Nokia, Vianet to deploy FTTH in Nepal

The Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia recently said that Vianet, a leading Internet Service Provider in Nepal, will deploy a Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) network across Nepal to help connect more than 200,000 customers with ultra-broadband access by 2019.

The multi-year project includes deploying over 100,000 of Nokia's GPON Optical Network Terminals (ONT)s.

GPON fiber solution will help Vianet to build up to 2.5 Gbps (Gigabits per second) capable network per subscriber. The new ultra-fast network will enable Vianet subscribers to seamlessly transition towards the highly demanding Internet applications such as Ultra-High Definition (4k) video content, Internet TV, live streaming, online gaming, as well as support the growing number of devices that are becoming Internet capable.

Using Nokia's leading fiber platform, Vianet will be able to evolve and scale its network in line with residential demands in a cost-efficient way.

Binay Bohra, Managing Director, at Vianet, said: "Collaborating with a global technology leader like Nokia will ensure that we are able to provide the best-in-class quality of services to our subscribers."

According to Nokia fiber solution will also significantly increase current broadband speeds in Nepal Once deployed, the new FTTH network will provide existing Vianet subscribers with the option to upgrade their current bandwidth up to 100Mbps and experience ultra-broadband and HD IPTV services.

Expanding beyond the metropolitan area of Kathmandu, the new fiber network will also enable Vianet to more effectively address underserved areas across Nepal and further increase broadband penetration.

Vinish Bawa, head of emerging business for the India and Nepal Markets at Nokia, said: "We are excited to work with Vianet as they transform their networks to allow subscribers to experience world-class ultra-high-speed broadband. Customers will be able to enjoy high bandwidth consuming applications without any network-related problems. This transformation is essential for ISPs to meet ever-growing customer demand for a faster and more reliable internet. It will also lead to increased consumption of broadband thus helping Vianet to add to its revenue."