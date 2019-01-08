North East needs to double mobile towers to improve networks, says Taipa

According to industry body Taipa, there is around 7184 mobile tower in North-East which needs to double up in the forthcoming time to support emerging technologies.

There are 2374 villages which require 2162 new mobile towers for basic network connectivity in Meghalaya alone, Taipa said.

The state tower policy which is aligned with Right of Way rules, 2016 will extensively help to boost the telecom network and to ensure connectivity to masses across the state in the far-flung areas.

Taipa highlighted that after Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya state has become the 4th state in North East region to align with Prime Minister's vision of Digital India by notifying a state policy for fast-tracking the rollout of telecom infrastructure which will eventually develop a robust telecom infrastructure extending ubiquitous network connectivity across the state.

The much-awaited state Right of Way rules have been notified by Meghalaya Government on 21st December 2018 that are aligned with Right of Way rules, 2016 notified by the Central Government and will be effective from 15th January 2019.

The Right of Way rules, 2016 offers salient features such as no restriction on the location of telecom towers, single window clearance mechanism, defined time-period for approvals, deemed approvals, the appointment of Nodal officers, nominal administrative fees and deemed approval etc. extensively supporting the Digital India mission by simplifying and expediting the telecom infrastructure rollout.

"We appeal Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram to notify a state tower policy immediately which is aligned with Right of Way rules, 2016 notified by the central government if they wish to empower their citizens with the enormous power of internet responsible for socio-economic growth," Dua said.

He said that Meghalaya on December 21, 2018, notified the rules aligned to that of the central government for rolling out telecom networks in the state.

"Before the notification of state policy, the telecom infrastructure industry was struggling with multiple/high fees and levies, the absence of single-window clearance and absence of sites in government lands and buildings etc," Dua said.