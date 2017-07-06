Now you can book services through Twitter and FB : BSNL

With an aim to attract more customers, State- run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced another offer in which the company is providing one - month free service if you booked connection through Facebook and Twitter.

BSNL announced this news on its Twitter account as "Now you can book our services through Twitter and get 1-month free rental. Hurry, Limited period offer!."

The company is also taking details of the customers such as Email ID, Contact No, Name and Address Details.

Besides this BSNL has recently decided to offer up to six times more data on existing postpaid plans services with effect from 01.07.2017 on PAN India basis.

The telecom operator said that under Rs. 99 plan customers will now get 250MB instead of no data earlier. Similarly, postpaid customers with Rs.225 plan will now give 1GB instead of 200MB, a Rs.325 plan will provide 2GB instead of 250MB, at Rs. 525 plan now offers 3 GB instead of 500 MB, at Rs-725 now will get 5 GB instead of 1 GB and at Rs 799 now will offer 10 GB instead of 3GB.

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer 'value for the money' plans to our customers considering the present trend of Indian telecom industry," RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said.

