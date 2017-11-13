Oppo joins hand with Reliance Jio, offers 100 GB of additional 4G data

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has joined hands with Reliance Jio to provide special data benefits to its customers.

As per the new "Jio OPPO, Additional Data Offer" effective from 27th October 2017, customers who purchase a new OPPO device and perform a recharge of Rs.309 or above will be entitled to benefits of up to 100 GB of additional Jio 4G data."

The new offer is applicable to the entire range of OPPO 4G Devices.

This offer celebrates the launch of the OPPO F5, the brand's first FHD+ full-screen display model in India, featuring the groundbreaking A.I.

OPPO India's Brand Director, Will Yang said, "For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers and help them experience technology at its best."

SEE ALSO: Tata Teleservices has added more customers in August than other operators: TRAI data

The new offer is valid only for the F5, F3, F3 Plus, F1 Plus and the users will get additional 10GB of data similarly Oppo F1s, Oppo A33F, Oppo A37F, Oppo A37Fw, Oppo A57, and Oppo A71 users will get 60 GB of additional data.

OPPO F5 is the first smartphone that brings Artificial Intelligence into selfie feature in India with years of R&D. It identifies shapes and facial structures based on a global database. It comes with installing with a 20MP front camera with an ultra-sensitive F2.0 aperture and 1/2.8" sensor along with a 16MP rear camera.

The F5 is OPPO's first 6.0-inch FHD+ full-screen display device, giving the user a vivid visual enjoyment without the need to increase the size of the phone. It features a high-resolution 2160 x 1080 dpi screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. F5 is also the first phone equipped with FHD+ full-screen display in its price segment.

How to activate the offer?

To activate Additional Data voucher, customer is required to download MyJio app on the OPPO device and follow steps -

MyJio> My Vouchers> View Voucher> Recharge> Recharge my Number > Confirm Recharge > Successful Recharge Notification

