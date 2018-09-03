ENGLISH

Over 200 4G smartphone models now support Airtel VoLTE

VoLTE enables customers to experience HD quality voice calling and superfast data on a wide range of smartphones on its network.

    India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said that over 200 4G smartphones now support its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services.

    The telco said that all popular 4G smartphones like Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava and Panasonic can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE.

    Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on the 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress.

    How to get Airtel VoLTE:

    Check mobile device compatibility by logging on to www.airtel.in/volte.

    Upgrade the mobile device's operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.

    Now, enable VoLTE by following the instructions on www.airtel.in/volte-switch.

    Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as "4G/3G/2G (Auto)"

    Airtel's strong 4G presence across the country offers seamless connectivity for VoLTE services and enables customers to experience parallel sessions of seamless voice calling and superfast data.

    To recall, the company has launched its Volte services last year in September.

    Airtel has also deployed 4G Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology in Mumbai that enables data speeds of up to 135 Mbps by combining spectrum capacities in 2300 Mhz (TD LTE) and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE).

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
