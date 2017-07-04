Plintron to partner BSNL for VNO services in India

Plintron, the world's largest multi-country mobile virtual network enabler, empaneled itself with BSNL and had become the first Virtual Network Enabler (VNE) for enabling the launch of Virtual Network Operators in India.

Through this association, Plintron aims to help BSNL to monetize their network assets better. Under this alliance, Plintron will leverage BSNL's national network and provide services to their customers efficiently, leading to increased revenues and profits for both BSNL and Plintron.

Plintron with this association will offer end to end services to Virtual Network Operator License Holders in India. The services will include connectivity through BSNL's network, Plintron's globally proven robust MVNE Platform and a host of other services.

BSNL is the first telecom operator to recognize the tremendous potential of the VNO market after the DoT published India's VNO policy last year. This strategic partnership between Plintron and BSNL will enable the launch of the VNO Industry in India. The VNO Industry is expected to grow to the $4 Billion. Leading Brands in industries like Retail, Banking, Financial Technologies, Hospitality, Aviation, Loyalty, IOT/M2M, etc. are expected to capitalize on this opportunity and launch their own VNOs.

Mohan Kumar Sundaram, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Plintron Group said, "As the global leader in VNE services, Plintron is extremely delighted to partner with BSNL. With BSNL's extensive network and national coverage, along with Plintron's globally proven VNE platform, we are well positioned to launch VNOs in India in a timely and efficient manner. PLINTRON will enable Mobile/Telecom Products, including Cloud Telephony, IOT, and Radio coverage and also customized mobile services for enterprises and rural India. Together Plintron and BSNL will provide a head start to all aspiring VNOs in India".

Prior to the entry into India, Plintron has activated more than 80 million subscribers globally and has inter-connected with 30 leading Telecom operators in 23 countries across all the six continents.