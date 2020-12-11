Prepaid Plans That Offer 2GB Data Under Rs. 450 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are providing many plans that ships several benefits to consumers. These plans are offering data up to 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB data for 28 days, 56 days, and 84GB days. We are listing all tariff plans that are offering 2GB data under Rs. 450.

Reliance Jio Tariff Plans Under Rs. 450

The first prepaid plan of Rs. 249 is offering 2GB data per day for 56 days, which means users are getting 56GB data. This plan is providing free calls on the Jio network, while 1,000 minutes on the operators. The plan also provides 100 messages along with a subscription to the Jio application. The second plan of Rs. 444 is providing 2GB data for 56 days. It also ships unlimited calling Jio network. It also includes 1000 minutes for calling on other networks, 100 messages free, and Jio application.

Airtel Tariff Plans Under Rs. 450

Airtel plan of Rs. 248 ships 2GB data, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 28 days. In addition, users get Airtel Xstream benefit, Wynk music, along with online courses, and Rs. 150 cashback on Fastag. This pack is also offering an insurance scheme, benefit from Thanks application, additional 2GB data, while Rs. 349 is providing Amazon Prime and similar benefits. Similarly, Rs. 448 is providing 2GB data, 100 messages, Xstream benefits, Wynk Music, Rs. 150 cashback on Fastag, and online courses. This plan is also offering insurance from Bharti Axa.

Vi Plans Under Rs. 450

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is priced at Rs. 299 is offering double data along with a rollover facility. This means users will get 4GB data for 28 days along with MPL games with Rs. 75 discount, access to Zomato, Vi movies, and TV. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 449, where you get 4GB data for 56 days and a data rollover facility for the same period.

