Q1 2019: Reliance Jio reports 19.9 % rise in net profit

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has reported 19.9 percent rise in net profit at Rs. 612 crores in the quarter ended June, while standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,109 crore, registering a QoQ growth of 13.8 percent.

It said that users consumed a total of 642 crore GB data with an average of 10.6GB data per user every month.

The total voice traffic during the quarter is at 44,871 crore minutes with an average voice consumption of 744 minutes per user per month.

Jio has also added a total of 28.7 million customers during the quarter,(as against 26.5 million in the previous quarter).

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "Jio continues on its path to drive digital revolution in India. We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world.

FTTH and Enterprise services with strong fiber backbone across the country would further establish Jio's leadership as a digital services provider. The continued strength in financial results of Jio despite competitive intensity reinforces the customer uptake of its services and its strong operating leverage," he said.

Jio pointed out that video consumption drove most of the usage.

Furthermore, the average revenue per user during the quarter was Rs 134.5 per subscriber per month.

To recall, Jio also announced the launch of 'Monsoon Hungama' offer for JiPhone with an upfront security deposit of only ₹ 501.

The offer works in conjunction with the return of an old feature phone. Also, JioPhone2, which offers a larger screen and a full QWERTY keyboard for a price of ₹ 2,999 has also been announced. JioPhone 2 would be available starting 15th August 2018.

In fact most used social media applications like YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp would also be available for Jio Phone users starting 15th August 2018.