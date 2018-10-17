Q2 Result: Reliance Jio reports a net profit of Rs.681 crore

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio posted a standalone net profit of Rs.681 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2018.

While, the standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs. 9.240 crores, up 13.9 percent QoQ.

Reliance Jio reported an average revenue per user (ARPU) declined to Rs. 131.7 from Rs. 134.5.

"We, at Jio, are glad about our progress towards our mission with more than 250 million subscribers on our network within 25 months of commencement of services. We have enabled our customers to adopt the digital life, with record consumption of data and use of digital services. Our next generation FTTH and enterprise services are now being made available to our customers to further, enhance our value proposition to our customers," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said.

He said: "We are making rapid progress on the growth of our digital platforms, across new commerce, media and entertainment, agriculture, education, healthcare, and financial services, which will further enhance the quality of life and productivity of the people of India."

Jio has accelerated its pace of subscriber additions further with net addition during the quarter of 37.0 million (as against 28.7 million in the previous quarter), highest in any quarter since the launch of commercial services, the telco said in a statement.

The average customer engagement continued to grow with average data consumption per user per month of 11.0 GB and average voice consumption of 761 minutes per user per month.

Key Highlights

1 Crossed 250 million subscribers within 25 months.

2 Data consumption at the record at record 771 crore GB during the quarter.

3 Standalone revenue from operations of Rs 9,240 crore (13.9 percent QoQ growth)

4 Standalone EBITDA of Rs 3,573 crore (13.5 percent QoQ growth) and EBITDA margin of 38.7 percent

5 Lowest churn in the industry at 0.66 percent per month

6 Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 771 crore GB

7 Total voice traffic during the quarter of 53,379 crore minutes

8 Consolidated value of services of Rs 10,942 crore (13.4 percent Q-o-Q growth ) and consolidated EBIT of Rs 2,042 crore (19.1 percent QoQ growth)