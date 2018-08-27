ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

RCom completes the sale of its fibre assets to Jio for Rs. 3,000 crore

RCom signed the definitive agreement with Reliance Jio for the acquisition of specified assets of its affiliates.

By:

Related Articles

    Anil Ambani - owned Reliance Communication today announced the completion of the sale of its fiber and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 3,000 crore, to Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIO).

    RCom completes the sale of its fibre assets to Jio for Rs. 3,000 cr

    With the successful completion of the fibre monetization transaction, 1,78,000 km fibre stand transferred to Reliance Jio," Anil Ambani-led RCom said.

    Last week Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) announced the completion of the sale of its Media Convergence Nodes (MCNs) and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 2,000 crore, to Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIO).

    For those who are not aware last year, RCom signed the definitive agreement with Reliance Jio for the acquisition of specified assets of its affiliates.

    Consequent to the agreement, RJIL or its nominees acquired assets under four categories - Towers, Optic Fiber Cable Network ("OFC"), Spectrum and Media Convergence Nodes ("MCN") from RCOM and its affiliates.

    These assets are strategic in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to the large-scale roll-out of wireless and Fiber to Home and Enterprise services by RJIL, it added.

    An asset monetization process for RCOM assets was mandated by the lenders of RCOM, who appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited to run the process.

    The process is supervised by an independent group of industry experts. RJIL emerged as the successful bidder in the two-stage bidding process. RJIL is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, JM Financial Private Limited, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co and Ernst & Young on this transaction.

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue