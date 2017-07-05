RCom launches 4G VPN solution for enterprises

Reliance Communications (RCom), the Anil Ambani-led telecom operator has announced the launch of Reliance 'Branch Connect'- -the country's first 4G Enterprise Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution-designed to help businesses quickly extend their corporate network to sites virtually anywhere in the country.

Launched by RCom's India enterprise business services unit 'Branch Connect' offers secure high-performance wireless connectivity to connect branch offices, warehouses or partner offices to the corporate private network, the company said in a statement.

'Branch Connect' offers enterprise-grade connectivity over RCom's fourth-generation (4G) LTE network, the company further said.

"We are delighted to unveil this innovative solution that makes enterprise-grade private connectivity ubiquitous in India," said Bill Barney, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications, and Chief Executive Officer of Global Cloud Xchange."

He said, "India Inc. is on a steep growth curve. As enterprises extend into under-served urban areas and the hinterland, the need for reliable, fast and secure connectivity."

The solution makes network expansion quick and easy for businesses across the country - from metropolitan areas to the hinterland, offering easy management and scalability of networks. The solution has been designed with security as the most critical product feature," the statement said.

"If an enterprise's Hybrid/Private/Public Cloud site is already connected to Reliance MPLS VPN, all that each of the other sites would need to do to connect to the corporate network is a plug-and-play," it added.