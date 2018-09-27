ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

RCom plans to expand its connected data centers in India

RCOM is also in the process of aligning network opportunities with strategic partners to enable further deployment of fiber across the country.

By

Related Articles

    Anil Ambani- led Reliance Communication has said that it plans to expand its connected data centers in India.

    RCom plans to expand its connected data centers in India

    "We plan to further expand our connected data centers across key hubs in India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. We have lined up key Cloud provider partners to further leverage our facilities as aggregation points across India," an RCOM statement said quoting Bill Barney, CEO of RCOM and Global Cloud Exchange.

    The company's planned expansion of its data center footprint, along with ownership of the world's largest private subsea cable system, has already aligned RCOM/GCX with top OTT and technology partners worldwide, paving the way into the next stage of global Cloud acceleration and adoption.

    Moreover, within India, RCOM is also in the process of aligning network opportunities with strategic partners to enable further deployment of fiber across the country, which will enhance scalability and diversity to meet domestic business requirements.

    The company has also opened a hyper-scale data center in Mumbai, to accommodate the speed of Cloud acceleration and increase in Cloud infrastructure, PaaS and global connectivity requirements of enterprises within India and globally.

    The new facility will have direct connectivity into GCX's new EAGLE express subsea cable system, which will deliver the fastest routes from Mumbai, going east to Hong Kong and west to Italy.

    As the company moves into a new era of operations, we remain fully committed to our enterprise wireline business across India and globally," Bill said.

    "We will continue to operate and accelerate our business, delivering best-in-class and uninterrupted services to our customers. We are currently undertaking a series of key initiatives to significantly enhance our network infrastructure, processes, and people capabilities," Barney added.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue