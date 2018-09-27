RCom plans to expand its connected data centers in India

Anil Ambani- led Reliance Communication has said that it plans to expand its connected data centers in India.

"We plan to further expand our connected data centers across key hubs in India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. We have lined up key Cloud provider partners to further leverage our facilities as aggregation points across India," an RCOM statement said quoting Bill Barney, CEO of RCOM and Global Cloud Exchange.

The company's planned expansion of its data center footprint, along with ownership of the world's largest private subsea cable system, has already aligned RCOM/GCX with top OTT and technology partners worldwide, paving the way into the next stage of global Cloud acceleration and adoption.

Moreover, within India, RCOM is also in the process of aligning network opportunities with strategic partners to enable further deployment of fiber across the country, which will enhance scalability and diversity to meet domestic business requirements.

The company has also opened a hyper-scale data center in Mumbai, to accommodate the speed of Cloud acceleration and increase in Cloud infrastructure, PaaS and global connectivity requirements of enterprises within India and globally.

The new facility will have direct connectivity into GCX's new EAGLE express subsea cable system, which will deliver the fastest routes from Mumbai, going east to Hong Kong and west to Italy.

As the company moves into a new era of operations, we remain fully committed to our enterprise wireline business across India and globally," Bill said.

"We will continue to operate and accelerate our business, delivering best-in-class and uninterrupted services to our customers. We are currently undertaking a series of key initiatives to significantly enhance our network infrastructure, processes, and people capabilities," Barney added.