RCom Unlimit sign partners with China's Fibocom

Anil Ambani owned Reliance Communication Unlimit today said that it signed an agreement with China's Fibocom to bring latest wireless communications modules and solutions for IoT and mobile Internet to India.

"With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT. We are delighted to partner with Fibocom to unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers, thereby making the benefits of IoT virtually UNLIMITed," Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimit, said.

The partnership will allow innovative design and Next-Gen applications be launched in the Indian market, which will narrow the gap between India and other developing and developed countries with the introduction of a robust infrastructure set-up for digital growth.

Besides, the partnership is in alignment with the 'Digital India' plan, which is focused on creating citizen-shared infrastructure, management, and services on demand, as also data authority for each Indian citizen.

The partnership will be dedicated to design and manufacture wireless modules and provide IoT solutions to enable secure communications among machines, equipment, vehicles and assets over wireless networks. It will also bring in a unique competence in combining 2G, 3G and 4G wireless modules with positioning technology, service delivery platforms for M2M applications and device management platforms in a trusted environment.

"With the extensive customer base and channel network of Fibocom, China's innovative design and famous applications will be brought to the Indian market, thus accelerating the realization of the 'Digital India' plan," Qi Guangzhi, Vice-President, Fibocom, said.