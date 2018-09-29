ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Relaince Jio users might need to pay for the Jio apps: Reports

Reliance Jio Apps might be going to cost you. The company is looking to divide the free and paid content for the customers.

By

Related Articles

    Reliance Jio has set an example for all the telecom operators in India by achieving a remarkable growth in the Indian telecom industry. At the launch of its services back in 2016, the company has offered free data and voice calls to all its subscribers for the first three months and later extended the offer for more three months. Along with the data and voice calls Jio has also provided free access to Jio Apps.

    Relaince Jio users might need to pay for the Jio apps: Reports

    But it seems that free access is going to switch to a freemium model. With a freemium model, customers are going to be offered basic features or you can say certain content on the platform for free. While some premium content will be chargeable. In order to get access to the premium content customers to need to pay a certain amount.

    Reliance Jio was meant to offer free services to its customers that work for at least three months. The mobile plans are soo steep that the rival brands like Vodafone and Airtel are forced to low down their tariff to hold their customer base. The rival brands like Vodafone and Idea also joined hands to take on Jio's plans.

    Relaince Jio users might need to pay for the Jio apps: Reports

    "Identifying content that users are willing to pay for combined with business models and a user experience that resonates with target customer segments will be critical for successful monetization," BGR quoted Strategy Analyst in a report.

    However, it's not been clear that what Reliance Jio plans to offer for free and which content will be charged by the telco. It seems this is going to be difficult for Jio to convince its customers to pay for the content.

    Recently Jio has merged with music service JioMusic with Saavn to create a new music entity. However, both the platform will work independently. This is going to interesting to see how Reliance Jio will differentiate its free services or you can say content with the paid ones. 

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue