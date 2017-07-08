Reliance Communications is offering 1 GB of 2G data per day for 365 days

Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications has launched its new offer in which the company is offering 1 GB of 2G data per day for 365 days with a recharge of Rs 365, Telecomtalk reported.

According to the report, the recharge amount might differ circle from circle so does the validity.

Meanwhile, RCom has recently blamed "freebies" offered by a new telecom operator.

The telecom industry's current financial problem to some extent can be attributed to the entry of a new telecom operator and its strategy of freebies to gain customer and market share," RCom said in a regulatory filing.

"The 'go-slow approach by domestic banks is not only adversely impacting the corporate in making investment decision but also important refinancing programs, which is not only creating a mismatch in cash flows of corporate but also impacting the bank's financials due to increased provisioning," RCom said.

To recall, the company has recently announced its new offer in which the RCom is providing 1GB data for 70 days at Rs 148 but there is a catch as this offer is only for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The new plan is providing 1 GB data per day for 70 days which means 70 GB data along with a talk time of Rs 50 and subscribers can also make the call at 25 paise per minute.