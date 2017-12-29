Reliance Jio 4G download speed was twice faster than rivals in October and November

Reliance Jio 4G download speed for November has been revealed by the MySpeed app of TRAI. Going by the same, the download speed of Jio 4G was 21.8Mbps in November. This speed is marginally lesser than the highest download speed registered by Jio ever in October that is 21.9Mbps.

Notably, back in October this year, Reliance Jio recorded an all-time highest average download speed on 4G, as per the MySpeed app of TRAI. The speed of 21.9Mbps recorded in October shattered the company's previous record of 19.123Mbps speed registered in May. In comparison to the average 4G download speed that was registered by the other companies, the Jio speed is over 2.5 times faster than the rivals.

The same has happened even in November as the Jio 4G download speed in the last month was 21.8Mbps while that of Vodafone is 9.9 Mbps. This data shows that Jio has offered over twice the faster download speeds than its competitors.

Ever since the 4G service was launched by Reliance Jio, its speed has consistently occupied the top of the download charts of the TRAI app.

Talking about the data of November, all the major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, Idea and Vodafone have recording high 4G upload speeds. While Jio recorded a download speed of 21.8Mbps, Vodafone occupied the second spot at 9.9Mbps speed followed by Airtel with 9.3Mbps speed and Idea with 8.1Mbps speed.

In terms of 4G upload speeds, Idea tops the list with 7.1Mbps speed and Vodafone follows it with 6.2Mbps speed. Then comes Jio with 4.9Mbps speed and Airtel trailing behind the others with 3.9Mbps speed. Even in October, the order was the same as Idea, Vodafone, Jio and Airtel offered 4G upload speeds of 6.4Mbps, 5.9Mbps, 4.1Mbps and 3.5Mbps respectively.