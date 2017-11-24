According to the new report by Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI), Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio added 5.9 million subscribers in the month of September.

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has managed to add close to 1 million subscribers, meanwhile, Vodafone, Idea, and Aircel lost considerable subscribers.

Vodafone lost 7 lakh subscribers, Idea Cellular lost 9 lakh customers, while Aircel and Telenor lost 3 lakh and 9 lakh subscribers respectively. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added 5 lakh, new customers, whereas another PSU MTNL lost 5,000 users.

The data says that total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) declined from 1,185.84 million at the end of August-17 to 1,183.04 million at the end of September-17, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of -0.24 percent.

The Wireless subscription in urban areas declined from 687.14 million to 684.77 million during the same period, and wireless subscription in rural areas also declined from 498.70 million to 498.28 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.35 percent and -0.08 percent respectively.

Similarly, the number of telephone subscribers in India slightly declined from 1,209.61 million at the end of August-17 to 1,206.71 million at the end of September-17, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of -0.24 percent.

The urban subscription declined from 707.33 million at the end of August-17 to 704.89 million at the end of Sep-17, and the rural subscription also declined from

502.28 million to 501.82 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were -0.31 percent and -0.95 percent respectively during the month of September-17.

TRAI pointed out that during the month of September 2017, a total of 5.49 million requests were received for MNP. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 299.90 million at the end of August 2017 to 305.39 million at the end of September 2017, since the implementation of MNP back in 2010.