Reliance Jio added 7 customers per second: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio added seven customers per second every single day, since the launch of 4G service on September 5 last year.

"This is the fastest adoption of any technology service, anywhere in the world, faster than Facebook, Whatsapp, and Skype," said Ambani.

He said, "before the launch of Jio, skeptics said that Voice over LTE is a globally unproven technology. But, we proved them wrong!"

"Today, Jio has over 125 million customers," Ambani further said.

While announcing Jio's accomplishment, Ambani said that, in just six months of Jio's launch, data consumption in India went from 20 crores GB to 120 crore GB per month and has been multiplying ever since.

Now, Jio customers alone are consuming over 125 crore GB of data every month, including 165 crore hours of highspeed video every month, making Jio the largest mobile video network and India has overtaken USA and China in mobile data usage."

Before Jio's launch, India was 155th in the world in mobile broadband penetration and now India is number one in mobile data consumption and well on its way to becoming number one in mobile broadband penetration, in the coming months, Ambani added.

Meanwhile, a new report by ET says that, Jio has added 14 million in Q1.

The company has also launched its feature phone i. e JioPhone.

The new phone will target 50 crores feature- phone users in the country and it will offer free voice calls and SMS to customers.

He said, The Jio Phone would be available for an effective price Rs 0," but customers would be required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years for security reasons.