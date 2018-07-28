Reliance Jio adds 28.7 million in Q1 2019

Reliance Jio today said that it added 28.7 million (as against 26.5 million in the previous quarter), highest in any quarter since the launch of commercial services.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. Jio has built an ecosystem for digital services and its affordable and simplified pricing strategy offers every Indian a chance to experience the "power of data".

The telco said Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 340 crore hours per month on the network; average video consumption of 15.4 hours per subscriber per month.

Jio pointed out that its post-paid plan with attractive international calling tariffs and roaming plans has seen good customer traction while prepaid tariff plans continue to offer the highest value to customers; revised JioPhone offer (by Reliance Retail) with exchange policy and lower upfront commitment to accelerate customer uptake.

Jio has also created a strong data network with infrastructure and backhaul for offering wireless services, wireline services, FTTH, Enterprise offering, IOT services and other digital services, Jio further said.

According to the telco, net subscriber addition for the company during the past twelve months has been 92 million, which was the highest in the industry by a substantial margin. Jio continues to have India's largest wireless data subscriber base, with the gap widening from the other operators.

Furthermore, the growth in subscriber base is getting further accelerated with JioPhone and attractive post-paid offerings.

To recall, Jio also launched the 'Monsoon Hungama' offer for JioPhone with an upfront security deposit of only ₹ 501 for a new JioPhone (offered by Reliance Retail).

The offer works in conjunction with the return of an old feature phone. Also, JioPhone 2, which offers a larger screen and full QWERTY keyboard for a price of ₹ 2,999 has also been announced.