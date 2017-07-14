Reliance Jio adds 4.78 million customers in May: TRAI

According to new data by Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio added 4.78 million customers in May and India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel only added 2.09 million.

Meanwhile, BSNL has added 1.35 million new subscribers, followed by Vodafone India with 1.3 million and Idea Cellular 0.19 million.

The data says that the regulator received a total of 5.37 million received for mobile number portability (MNP).

With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 277.72 million at the end of April 2017 to 283.09 million at the end of May 2017, since the implementation of MNP.

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 23.82 million) followed by Gujarat (about 20.28 million).

In MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 30.86 million) followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 25.49 million).

Coming to the total wireless subscriber (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,174.60 million to 1,180.82 million during same duration, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.53 percent and as on 31st May 2017, the private access service providers held 90.96 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.04 percent.

The data says that J&K service areas showed maximum growth rate in wireless subscriber during the month of May-17 and Mumbai and Gujarat service areas showed decline rate in wireless subscribers during the same period.