Reliance Jio Adds 46 Lakh Customers, Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Continue To Dip: TRAI
After getting 9 lakh subscribers, Airtel has lost 12 lakh users in March 2020, while Vodafone-Idea has lost more than 63 lakh customers. Reliance Jio and BSNL have increased their subscriber base in the country as per data issued by the telecom regulator TRAI.
Reliance Jio Leading In Terms Of Subscribers
According to TRAI data, Reliance Jio has added more than 46 lakh users in March this year. Similarly, BSNL gets 96 thousand subscribers on its platform. On the other hand, government-owned operator MTNL has lost more than 4,645 users in March. This is not the first time that Jio has managed to beat Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other operators.
Furthermore, Reliance Jio has registered 33. 47 percent market share, while Airtel managed to achieve 23.31 share. This means Vodafone-Idea has now become the third operator with 27.57 percent in the country, and Airtel emerges the second player. The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited now stands at 10.35 percent market share. The data also pointed out that 96.18 percent of customers are active on Airtel, while only 25.37 percent of users are using MTNL networks actively. The data also highlighted that 92 percent are active on Vodafone-Idea followed by Reliance Jio and BSNL active customers. The Jio and BSNL stand on 80.93 percent and 54.81 customers on their platforms.
Total Telephone And Wireless Subscribers In India
Meanwhile, TRAI data highlighted that the telephone subscribers decreased in March. Earlier, there were 1,180.84 million users, and now it comes down to 1,177.97 million. This means there is a decline of 0.24 percent. Similarly, wireless subscribers decreased from 1,160.59 million to 1,157.75 million in March.
Broadband Customers In India
Apart from that, the TRAI pointed out that broadband subscribers have touched 19.18 million user base in the country. Furthermore, TRAI said that 100,000 users in the wireline broadband segment in March. The BSNL has managed to get 8.08 million subscribers, while Airtel gets 2.47 million customers on its platform. ACT Fibernet now becomes the third internet player as it has 1.56 million users.
