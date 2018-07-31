Reliance Jio adds 9.4 mn subscribers in May 2018: ICRA

The wireless subscriber base in the country has increased by 6 million during the month of May 2018, taking the aggregate base to 1,131.0 million, according to a report by ICRA.

The top four telcos together have a subscriber base of 986.8 million, strengthening their combined market share to 87.2 percent as of May as against 83.9 percent as of April, ICRA said.

Harsh Jagnani, Sector Head & Vice President- Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd, "The growth in subscriber base in May was led by Bharti, which added 35.9 million subscribers in May 2018, largely on account of the migration of Telenor's subscribers post the completion of its merger with Bharti. On the other hand, RJio also continued to witness meaningful gains, adding 9.4 million subscribers in May 2018."

Meanwhile, wireless broadband subscriber base to have continued on its strong growth trajectory, witnessing an M-o-M growth of 3 percent in May 2018, while the total subscriber base of the remaining telcos has been declining - at 144.2 million as against during the same period.

With the completion of Telenor's merger, Bharti's wireless subscriber market share has increased to 30.5 percent as against 27.4 percent.

ICRA also said the top four telcos hold 915.0 million active subscribers or 93.0 percent market share as of May 2018.

This has increased from 90.7 percent as on April 2018 and is expected to increase further going forward, marking a gradual waning away of the existing telcos.