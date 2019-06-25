ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Adds Most Subscribers in April

    By
    |

    The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly increased from 1,183.51 million at the end of March 19 to 1,183.77 million at the end of April 19.

    Reliance Jio Adds Most Subscribers in April

     

    TRAI said that total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased to 1,162.30 million, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.04 percent.

    The wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 650.49 million at the end of March 19 to 652.35 million at the end of April 19, however, in a rural area, it declined from 511.32 million to 509.95 million during the month.

    Reliance Jio Added More Subscribers

    As per the TRAI subscriber data Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has added around 80.82 lakh subscribers in April. State-run telecom operator BSNL has added 2,32,487 new mobile customers taking its total mobile customer base to 115.89 million.

    Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel lost 3.28 million mobile customers, Tata Teleservices 2.95 million, Vodafone Idea 1.58 million, and MTNL 4,170 subscribers.

    Furthermore, Airtel and Vodafone Idea gained 36,686 and 8,829 wireline customers during the month.

    Broadband Subscribers

    TRAI said the number of broadband subscribers increased from 563.31 million at the end of March 19 to 571.95 million at the end of April with a monthly growth rate of 1.53 percent.

    Out of 317 broadband service providers, top-five service providers constituted 98.68 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers April. This includes Reliance Jio with 314.81 million broadband subscribers, Bharti Airtel 115.71 million, Vodafone Idea 109.66 million, BSNL 22.29 million and Tata Teleservices 1.94 million broadband subscribers.

    Mobile Number Portability

    Intra-service area Mobile number portability (MNP) was implemented first in Haryana service and in the rest of the country.

    During the month of April 19, a total of 4.57 million requests were received for MNP. Out of a total of 4.57 million new requests, 2.54 million requests received from Zone-I and 2.03 million requests received from Zone-II.

     

    Ever since Reliance Jio has introduced it is giving a tough fight to incumbents, the company has launched many lucrative offers to attract users and now it has become the second operator in the recent past

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue