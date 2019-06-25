TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Adds Most Subscribers in April News oi-Priyanka Dua

The number of telephone subscribers in India slightly increased from 1,183.51 million at the end of March 19 to 1,183.77 million at the end of April 19.

TRAI said that total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased to 1,162.30 million, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.04 percent.

The wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 650.49 million at the end of March 19 to 652.35 million at the end of April 19, however, in a rural area, it declined from 511.32 million to 509.95 million during the month.

Reliance Jio Added More Subscribers

As per the TRAI subscriber data Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has added around 80.82 lakh subscribers in April. State-run telecom operator BSNL has added 2,32,487 new mobile customers taking its total mobile customer base to 115.89 million.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel lost 3.28 million mobile customers, Tata Teleservices 2.95 million, Vodafone Idea 1.58 million, and MTNL 4,170 subscribers.

Furthermore, Airtel and Vodafone Idea gained 36,686 and 8,829 wireline customers during the month.

Broadband Subscribers

TRAI said the number of broadband subscribers increased from 563.31 million at the end of March 19 to 571.95 million at the end of April with a monthly growth rate of 1.53 percent.

Out of 317 broadband service providers, top-five service providers constituted 98.68 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers April. This includes Reliance Jio with 314.81 million broadband subscribers, Bharti Airtel 115.71 million, Vodafone Idea 109.66 million, BSNL 22.29 million and Tata Teleservices 1.94 million broadband subscribers.

Mobile Number Portability

Intra-service area Mobile number portability (MNP) was implemented first in Haryana service and in the rest of the country.

During the month of April 19, a total of 4.57 million requests were received for MNP. Out of a total of 4.57 million new requests, 2.54 million requests received from Zone-I and 2.03 million requests received from Zone-II.

Ever since Reliance Jio has introduced it is giving a tough fight to incumbents, the company has launched many lucrative offers to attract users and now it has become the second operator in the recent past

