Reliance Jio And Vodafone-Idea Pitch Spectrum Auction For Satellite Players: Know Why

The satellite broadband industry is attracting several global players to India. However, this has created a difference of opinion between telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are in favour of providing spectrum for Satcom services, while Airtel does not share its views on the same.

Similarly, Broadband India Forum, which represents Hughes, Google, and others is opposing the auction as a spectrum satellite cannot be offered in the same manner the way it was provided to telecom operators, which is why the auction does not make any sense.

"World over, satellite spectrum is authorized for 'right-to-use by all administrations and is allocated only by an administrative process at charges essentially covering the cost of administration," BIF president, TV Ramachandran was quoted FE.

Satellite communications are quite useful for providing internet services in remote hilly, and inaccessible areas. In fact, this is the only medium, which allows communication in these areas. Notably, satellite communications provide services via low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

"Unlike terrestrial spectrum, satellite spectrum is never exclusively assigned to the operator but coordinated internationally and shared among multiple operators for different orbital slots and all types of satellites," he added.

SIA Eyes Level Playing Field ForSatCom Players

The SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA) has finally submitted its response to the telecom regulator on on 'Road to Promote Broadband Connectivity consultation paper. The firm wants TRAI to include satellite players in databases.

In addition, the firm said that the satellite players must get incentives, the way fixed-line players have received incentives to increase their presence to create a level playfield in the sector.

On top of that, the SIA firm said that if any Direct Benefit Transfer is provided to fixed-line players, the same benefits should be provided to the satellite broadband sector. Interestingly, OneWeb, Amazon, Starlink, and US-based Viasat are planning to enter the same segment.

It is worth noting that Viasat asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India not to approve 28 GHz spectrum to telecom players as that band should be for satellite broadband operations.

Airtel is backing OneWeb satellite internet services, which is why it is maintaining silence on the same matter. However, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are not in the same sector, this is why they want an auction for the satellite players.

