Reliance Jio Could Attract 15-20 Million MSME Customers; How Will They Do It?

Reliance Jio seems to be targeting 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The telecom operator has launched the JioBusiness service to provide connectivity to MSMEs at affordable prices. The newly launched services will offer voice, data services, digital solutions, and devices to small businesses, which will help them to flourish their business.

Besides, JioBusiness packs offer unlimited internet, Microsoft 365 tools, marketing tools, JioMeet, devices, employee attendance, and Microsoft Teams access. Currently, these services are limited, but it seems as Jio's first step to cater to the needs of the MSMEs.

"Amongst the 50 million MSME, we consider 15-20 million to be the addressable market for this offering currently. Over time with rising GDP/capital and the recent focus on the government's "Make in India" initiative we expect room for the addressable market to expand," BofA Securities said. However, to get the services, MSMEs should follow these steps.

How To Avail JioBusiness Solutions

Step 1: You have to check or visit the telecom operator website www.jio.com/business.

Step 2: Then, you have to register yourselves and provide details like name, company name, email ID, mobile number, quantity, Pincode, state, town, and city. Now, you have to generate the OTP.

Step 3: Now, a JioBusiness executive will call you soon to activate the services.

Reliance Jio said, "Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs. 15,000 toRs. 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity, and automation tools. So, we are launching these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below one thousand rupees per month."

JioBusiness Tariff Plans For MSMEs: Details

JioBusiness plans start from Rs. 901 per month, where MSMEs customers will get unlimited voice calling, 100 Mbps speed, and fixed-mobile convergence for one month, while other telecom operators are charging Rs. 9,900 per month for the same services.

Secondly, there is a pack of Rs. 5,001 per month, where users will get 1Gbps speed, four lines for the calling, fixed-mobile convergence benefit, and static IP.

Also, JioBusiness users will get One Drive, alongside 10 licenses for the Microsoft office application. Additionally, Reliance Jio claims that these packs are 50 percent cheaper than other operators.

Reliance Jio Plans To Garner MSME Customers

The new tariff plans are expected to increase the digital adoption in 15 million MSMEs customers as Airtel and Tata Teleservices are focussing a lot on the enterprise segment. Meanwhile, brokerage firm UBS said that JioBusiness might add 7.5 million users along with three million MSME fiber users. The telecom operator believes that ARPU (average revenue per user) might increase up to Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,200 per month.

Furthermore, it is expected that the JioBusiness segment might give tough competition to Google and Amazon as both are investing a lot in the sector. However, this new development is likely to attract more companies to invest in the same sector. This means the sector is going to attract a lot of investors as Government is also pushing its Make in India initiative.

