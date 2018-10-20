Reliance Jio crosses 215 million subscribers in 25 months

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio said that it has crossed 250 million subscriber base in just 25 months after launching its services.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: "Jio was conceived with a mission to connect everyone and everything, everywhere - always at the highest quality and the most affordable price. We, at Jio,

are glad about our progress towards our mission with more than 250 million subscribers on our network within 25 months of commencement of services. We have enabled our customers to adopt the digital life, with record consumption of data and use of digital services. Our next generation FTTH and enterprise services are now being made available to our customers to further enhance our value proposition to our customers."

The telco said that it has accelerated its pace of subscriber additions further with net addition during the quarter of 37.0 million (as against 28.7 million in the previous quarter), highest in any quarter since the launch of commercial services.

The telco pointed out that the customer engagement continued to grow with average data consumption per user per month of 11GB and average voice consumption of 761 minutes per user per month.

In the quarter Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 410 crore hours per month on the network; average video consumption of 17.5 hours per subscriber per month.

"We are making rapid progress on the growth of our digital platforms, across new commerce, media and entertainment, agriculture, education, healthcare, and financial services, which will further enhance the quality of life and productivity of the people of India," Ambani added.

Furthermore, Jio has already started work on connecting 50 million homes across 1,100 cities. It will work together with Hathway and DEN and all the LCOs to offer a quick and affordable upgrade to a world-class line-up of JioGigaFiber and Jio Smart-Home Solutions to the 24 million existing cable connected homes of these companies across 750 cities.

Key Highlights

1 Crossed 250 million subscribers within 25 months.

2 Data consumption at the record at record 771 crore GB during the quarter.

3 Standalone revenue from operations of Rs 9,240 crore (13.9 percent QoQ growth).